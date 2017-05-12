EARLY FRIDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE: 05-12-17: Remaiing Storms In Brazos Valley Will End Early This AM.

1:50 AM FRIDAY UPDATE:

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Remain thunderstorms to the south of a line from Cameron to Hearne and to Centerville will continue moving southeastward through parts of Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Grimes and Madison counties during the next 1 to 2 hours. They will move out of the entire KWKT-Fox 44 viewing area by around 4 or 5 AM. Otherwise partly cloudy overnight…Lows 58-66…Winds NNW 5-15 mph.

DURING THE DAY FRIDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine, windy and a little cooler….High temperatures: 76-82….Winds NNW, increasing to 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and becoming chilly…Lows: 51-58…Winds North, diminishing to 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and very nice with low humidity….High near 82…Winds NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and becoming warmer…Low 59, High 857..Winds SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm…Low 64, High 90…Winds S 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and very warm…Low 68, High 89…Winds S 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance (40%) of showers and thunderstorms…Low 70, High 85…Winds S 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a slight chance for scattered showers or storms (20%)….Temperatures: Low 68, High 88…Winds S 15 mph.

Scott Chesner