EARLY FRIDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE: 05-12-17: Remaiing Storms In Brazos Valley Will End Early This AM.

Forecast

1:50 AM FRIDAY UPDATE:

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Remain thunderstorms to the south of a line from Cameron to Hearne and to Centerville will continue moving southeastward through parts of Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Grimes and Madison counties during the next 1 to 2 hours. They will move out of the entire KWKT-Fox 44 viewing area by around 4 or 5 AM. Otherwise partly cloudy overnight…Lows 58-66…Winds NNW 5-15 mph.

DURING THE DAY FRIDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine, windy and a little cooler….High temperatures: 76-82….Winds NNW, increasing to 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:  Mostly clear and becoming chilly…Lows: 51-58…Winds North, diminishing to 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and very nice with low humidity….High near 82…Winds NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and becoming warmer…Low 59, High 857..Winds SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm…Low 64, High 90…Winds S 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and very warm…Low 68, High 89…Winds S 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance (40%) of showers and thunderstorms…Low 70, High 85…Winds S 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a slight chance for scattered showers or storms (20%)….Temperatures: Low 68, High 88…Winds S 15 mph.

Scott Chesner

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

62° / 44°
Rain
Rain 100% 62° 44°

Saturday

56° / 52°
Afternoon rain developing
Afternoon rain developing 90% 56° 52°

Sunday

70° / 58°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 70° 58°

Monday

78° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 78° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 58°

Wednesday

88° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 66°

Thursday

87° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

8 AM
Rain
100%
57°

56°

9 AM
Showers
60%
56°

55°

10 AM
Showers
60%
55°

55°

11 AM
Rain
70%
55°

56°

12 PM
Rain
80%
56°

55°

1 PM
Light Rain
70%
55°

55°

2 PM
Light Rain
60%
55°

54°

3 PM
Showers
50%
54°

55°

4 PM
Showers
40%
55°

54°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
54°

53°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
53°

52°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

