Emily Kaye’s Forecast doesn’t have much rain promise

Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

Meteorologist Emily Kayes expects lots of sun and heat for Tuesday, with a few clouds moving in for Wednesday.
Mostly Cloudy

Waco

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Bryan

76°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
68°F Clear
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Killeen/Hood Aaf

80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Temple

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

