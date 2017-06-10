Friday Night Forecast: More sunshine on Saturday & warmer; humidity ramps up Sunday

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-9-17

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a warmer overnight. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds: SSE 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm. High 90. Winds SSE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A partly sunny sky. More humid and breezy. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: SSE 15 mph. There could be a few isolated showers in the Brazos Valley in the afternoon, rain chances less than 20%.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and muggy. Low: 73. High: 92. A 20% to 30% chance of rain/storms in the afternoon hours, especially in southern counties. Winds: SSE 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. A 30% chance of showers and storms–mainly for the Brazos Valley. Low: 75. High: 92–heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. Winds: S 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Less than 20% chance of PM showers/storms. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Very warm and quite humid. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: S 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Humid. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: SSW 15mph.