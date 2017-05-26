Closings
FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER 05-26-17: Cloudy To P/Cloudy, Very Windy & Warm Saturday.

Forecast

7DayWaco_1495859873994.JPG

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 

11:30 PM FRIDAY UPDATE:

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid… Lows 75-79. Winds  South 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY:  Cloudy to partly sunny, very warm, humid and windy….High near 92, but with afternoon Heat Index Values of 98-103…Winds SSW 15-25 mph and gusty. Overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. Winds at night: South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY:  Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid with a chance (40%) for scattered thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and night. Temperatures:  Low 76,  Highs 834-89….Winds SW, becoming N 15 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY:   More showers and thunderstorms.  Rain chances: 40% North and 60% South…..Cooler temperatures:  Lows: 63-71,   Highs: 75-80….Winds NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Variable clouds…Still a chance (30%) of a few showers…Lows;  64-69,   Highs: 81-85…Winds ESE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Variable clouds, very warm and humid…A decent chance (40%) for additional thunderstorms…….Temperatures:  Lows 65-70,  Highs near 85…Wind SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY:   Partly cloudy…Still a chance (30%) for a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms…Temperatures:  Lows 67-71,  Highs: 86-90….Wind S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY:  Partly cloudy, windy, very warm and humid…Low 70,  High 88.

Scott Chesner

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

60° / 44°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 100% 60° 44°

Saturday

56° / 52°
Periods of rain during the afternoon
Periods of rain during the afternoon 90% 56° 52°

Sunday

70° / 58°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 70° 58°

Monday

78° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 78° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 84° 58°

Wednesday

88° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 88° 66°

Thursday

87° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 87° 67°

