FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER 05-26-17: Cloudy To P/Cloudy, Very Windy & Warm Saturday.

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST:

11:30 PM FRIDAY UPDATE:

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid… Lows 75-79. Winds South 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to partly sunny, very warm, humid and windy….High near 92, but with afternoon Heat Index Values of 98-103…Winds SSW 15-25 mph and gusty. Overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. Winds at night: South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid with a chance (40%) for scattered thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and night. Temperatures: Low 76, Highs 834-89….Winds SW, becoming N 15 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: More showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances: 40% North and 60% South…..Cooler temperatures: Lows: 63-71, Highs: 75-80….Winds NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds…Still a chance (30%) of a few showers…Lows; 64-69, Highs: 81-85…Winds ESE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds, very warm and humid…A decent chance (40%) for additional thunderstorms…….Temperatures: Lows 65-70, Highs near 85…Wind SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy…Still a chance (30%) for a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms…Temperatures: Lows 67-71, Highs: 86-90….Wind S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, very warm and humid…Low 70, High 88.

Scott Chesner