LATE FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER UPDATE: 05-12-17: A Beautiful Weekend….Cool Nights & Warm Days.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cool…Low temperatures by daybreak: 55-62….Winds NNW 4-8 mph.

DURING THE DAY SATURDAY: Sunny and very nice with low humidity….High a warm 85…near 85….Winds North, becoming E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and becoming cool again…Lows 55-62…Winds ESE 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm by afternoon…High near 88….Winds South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine, breezy, very warm and more humid….Low 64, High 90…Winds S 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to partly sunny, windy, very warm and humid…low 68, High 90….Winds S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid with a chance (30%) of scattered afternoon thunderstorms…Temperatures: Low 70, High 87…Winds S 15-25 mph and gusty.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid with a better chance (40% or higher) of thunderstorms…Some possibly severe during the afternoon and evening hours…Temperatures Thursday: Low 69, High 86….Friday: Low 68, High 83….Winds both days: South 20 mph and gusty.

