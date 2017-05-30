Closings
There are currently 37 active closings. Click for more details.

LATE MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER 05-29-17: Areas Of Fog Early Tuesday. Partly Sunny Tuesday PM.

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
7DayWaco_1496126997409.JPG

1:30 AM TUESDAY UPDATE:

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of dense ground fog forming….Low temperatures: 62-67…Winds nearly calm.

DURING THE DAY TUESDAY: Morning low clouds and patchy fog, then cloudy to partly sunny and warmer in the afternoon…High temperature near 87…Winds E 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog and low clouds again, then partly sunny and warm during the afternoon…Chance (30%) of thunderstorms developing during the afternoon…Temperatures: Low 66, High 88. Winds SE 10 mph. Increasing chance for thunderstorms Wednesday night (60%).

THURSDAY: More numerous showers and thunderstorms (70%)…..Some of the rain could be heavy…Temperatures: Low 66, High 81….Winds SE 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with scattered afternoon thunderstorms (30%)….Temperatures: Low 68, High 85….Winds S 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with thunderstorms becoming more numerous in the afternoon and evening (60%)….Temperatures: Low 70, High 85..Winds SSE 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers and heavy thunderstorms (60%). Some could be heavy and briefly strong or severe. Temperatures; Low 65, High 79….Winds becoming N 10-20 mph, but with stronger gusts in and near thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Sunny, windy and less humid…Low 62, High 83…Wind NNE 10-20 mph.

Scott Chesner

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

60° / 44°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 100% 60° 44°

Saturday

56° / 52°
Periods of rain during the afternoon
Periods of rain during the afternoon 90% 56° 52°

Sunday

70° / 58°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 70° 58°

Monday

78° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 78° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 84° 58°

Wednesday

88° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 88° 66°

Thursday

87° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 87° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

7 AM
Rain
100%
59°

57°

8 AM
Rain
100%
57°

57°

9 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
57°

56°

10 AM
Rain
100%
56°

55°

11 AM
Rain
90%
55°

56°

12 PM
Rain
80%
56°

55°

1 PM
Rain
70%
55°

55°

2 PM
Showers
60%
55°

55°

3 PM
Showers
60%
55°

55°

4 PM
Showers
40%
55°

54°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
54°

53°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
53°

52°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44