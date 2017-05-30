LATE MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER 05-29-17: Areas Of Fog Early Tuesday. Partly Sunny Tuesday PM.

1:30 AM TUESDAY UPDATE:

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of dense ground fog forming….Low temperatures: 62-67…Winds nearly calm.

DURING THE DAY TUESDAY: Morning low clouds and patchy fog, then cloudy to partly sunny and warmer in the afternoon…High temperature near 87…Winds E 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog and low clouds again, then partly sunny and warm during the afternoon…Chance (30%) of thunderstorms developing during the afternoon…Temperatures: Low 66, High 88. Winds SE 10 mph. Increasing chance for thunderstorms Wednesday night (60%).

THURSDAY: More numerous showers and thunderstorms (70%)…..Some of the rain could be heavy…Temperatures: Low 66, High 81….Winds SE 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with scattered afternoon thunderstorms (30%)….Temperatures: Low 68, High 85….Winds S 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with thunderstorms becoming more numerous in the afternoon and evening (60%)….Temperatures: Low 70, High 85..Winds SSE 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers and heavy thunderstorms (60%). Some could be heavy and briefly strong or severe. Temperatures; Low 65, High 79….Winds becoming N 10-20 mph, but with stronger gusts in and near thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Sunny, windy and less humid…Low 62, High 83…Wind NNE 10-20 mph.

Scott Chesner