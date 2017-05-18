LATE THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER: 05-18-17: Strong Storms In Western Areas Dissipating Next 1-3 Hours.

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 5-18-17

***Severe Thunderstorm Warnings until Midnight for Hamilton, SE Comanche and NErn Mills counties. In general the thunderstorms are weakening, but still could produce brief gusty winds and some scattered hail as they move toward the east-southeast across the warned areas. Very little if any thunderstorm activity will reach the Interstate 35 corridor or the Brazos Valley.***



***There’s a better chance for more numerous thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves in from the northwest.***

OVERNIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms to the west of Interstate 35 gradually dissipate, otherwise mostly cloudy, warm and humid…Low temperatures: 70-75.

DURING THE DAY FRIDAY: Cloudy to partly cloudy, windy, very warm and humid…High temperature near 90…Winds SSE 15-25 mph and gusty. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are likely toward evening…Overall coverage 40%-60%.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy showers and thunderstorms, some with gusty winds and possibly scattered hail….Low temperatures: 66-72. Winds South 15-20 mph but variable, strong and gusty near thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler with showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning….Rain chances: 80% in the morning, decreasing to 30%-40% during the afternoon….High temperatures: 75-80….Winds becoming N 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Still a chance (30%) of showers in the Brazos Valley, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and pleasant….Temperatures: Lows: 60-65….Highs 74-79…Winds N 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, chance (30%) of showers during the afternoon…Temperatures: Lows 61-66, Highs: 80-85….Winds ESE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and gusty thunderstorms likely (60%)…Temperatures: Lows: 64-70, Highs 80-85…Winds South 15-20 mph, becoming North at the same speeds in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant…Lows: 55-60, Highs: 75-80….Winds N 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice…Lows: 52-58, Highs: 80-85…Winds becoming S 10 mph.

Scott Chesner