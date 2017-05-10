LATE TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER 05-09-17: Humid Wednesday With Scattered PM Storms In Some Western Areas

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST 05-09-17

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT UPDATE:

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid…Low temperatures: 66-70….Winds SSE 5-10 mph.

DURING THE DAY WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds, warm and humid with scattered afternoon and early evening heavy thunderstorms near and to the west of Interstate 35 (overall coverage: 30%)……High temperatures 80-84. Winds SSE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms in western areas dissipating, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and humid…Lows: 67-72.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid….Thunderstorms are likely (60%), especially during the afternoon and especially in eastern areas….(overall rain coverage: 40% West and 60%-70% East)…A few storms could be severe with damaging winds and hail…..High temperatures near 85….Winds S 15 mph. but variable and gusty near thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: Lingering showers in some southeastern areas (30%) ending in the morning, then becoming partly sunny, breezy and pleasantly warm with lower humidity during the afternoon……..Temperatures: Lows 60-67, Highs 77-81. Winds NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and very nice! Morning lows: 55-60…..Afternoon highs near 80-85…Winds ENE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 60, Highs 87-91..Winds S 10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine….very warm and humid…Lows near 65, Highs 86-90….Wind S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid…Slight chance (20%) for scattered or isolated afternoon thunderstorms…Temperatures: Lows 67-71, Highs: 84-88…Winds S 15 mph. S

Scott Chesner