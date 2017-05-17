Late Tuesday Night Weather Update 05-16-17: Thunderstoms Moving In From The West Overnight.

11:45 PM TUESDAY UPDATE:

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST:

***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR EXTREME WESTERN COUNTIES UNTIL 5 AM. Those counties are Erath, Comanche, Brown and San Saba.***

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west after 2 or 3 AM. A few storms could contain brief strong winds and scattered, mostly small, hail. Expect areas of frequent lightning and heavy rain for a brief period of time in the path of the heavier storms. Overall rain coverage increasing to about 60%. Low temperatures: 66-72. Winds SSE 15-20 mph, but with higher gusts in and near thunderstorms.

DURING THE DAY WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms ending quickly from west to east, mainly between 5 AM and 9 AM…Then cloudy to partly cloudy, windy and very warm during the afternoon…High temperatures: 84-89….Winds SSE 15-25 mph and gusty.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and warm…Low temperatures: 68-73…Winds S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid…Highs 87-92…Winds S 15-25 mph and gusty. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late in the afternoon and during the evening. Overall rain coverage about 40%….

FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, windy, very warm and humid…Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and night…Overall coverage increasing to 70% by evening…Temperature: Lows 70-74, Highs: 84-88…Winds SE 15-25 mph but with much higher gusts in and near thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: More rain and thunderstorms (80%)…Rain diminishing during the afternoon or evening…Cooler….Temperatures: Lows 65-70….Highs 74-78…Winds NNE 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny…Continued mild…Lows 55-60, Highs: 76-81….Winds NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and continued relatively mild…Lows 55-60 Highs: 78-83…Winds ESE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy…A chance (40%) of showers and thunderstorms …Temperatures: Lows 60-64…Highs: 81-85…Winds SE 10-20 mph.

Scott Chesner