MONDAY FORECAST: Morning Clouds, Partly Cloudy Afternoon With Shower and Storms East and SE

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-12-17

TODAY: Morning overcast to a mostly/partly sky by afternoon. Very humid. A 20% to 30% chance of showers/storms in the afternoon hours–especially in eastern/southeastern areas. High: 91. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Isolated evening storms ending by 8-9pm. Then, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies late evening and overnight. More overcast skies by Tuesday morning. Even warmer and muggier. Lows: mainly lower 70s. Winds: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. Windy! A 30% chance of showers and storms–mostly for eastern/southeastern areas. High: 92–heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. Winds: S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Less than 20% chance of PM showers/storms. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Very warm and quite humid. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: S 15 mph.

FRIDAY through SUNDAY: Our weather pattern in the upper levels becomes north/northwesterly, and northeasterly. This could allow for disturbances to enter Central Texas and bring chances of showers & storms each day. Right now, rain probability at 20% Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The greater rain chances are in East Texas. Otherwise, morning cloud cover to a partly sunny and muggy afternoon. Overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s, and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: South at 15 mph.