SATURDAY FORECAST: Partly Cloudy This Evening With Increasing Clouds By Daybreak

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 7-1-17

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening to mostly cloudy by Sunday morning. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning cloud cover to a partly/mostly sunny afternoon. Breezy, warm, and muggy. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs in the lower/middle 90s. Wind: South 15-20 mph. Heat index: 100-108.

MONDAY: Variable clouds and very humid. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: S 15 mph. Heat index: 102-109.

TUESDAY (Independence Day): Partly sunny. Breezy & very muggy. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Heat index values between 100-109.

**Beginning Wednesday, afternoon isolated showers or t-storms are possible, chance of rain less than 10%**

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very humid. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: S 15 mph. Heat indices: 100-108.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: S 15 mph. Heat indices: 100-108.

FRIDAY: AM clouds to a partly sunny afternoon. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: S 15 mph. Heat index: 100-107.

Sunday

100° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 100° 72°

Monday

96° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 73°

Thursday

95° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 95° 72°

Friday

96° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 72°

Saturday

97° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 72°

