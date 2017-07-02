Sunday Night Forecast: Continued hot and humid!

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 7-2-17

TONIGHT: Skies become mostly cloudy by Monday morning. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Morning clouds and becoming partly/mostly sunny by afternoon. Breezy and very humid. High: 96. Wind: S 15 mph. Heat index: 102-109.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies mainly clear and briefly overcast by Tuesday morning. Low: 76. Wind: S 15 mph.

TUESDAY (Independence Day): Partly sunny. Breezy & very muggy. High: 97. Wind: S 15 mph. Heat index values between 100-109.

**Beginning Thursday, afternoon isolated showers or t-storms are possible, chance of rain less than 10%**

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very humid. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Heat indices: 100-108.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: S 15 mph. Heat indices: 100-108.

FRIDAY: AM clouds to a partly sunny afternoon. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: S 15 mph. Heat index: 100-107.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A 20% chance of afternoon showers/storms with daytime heating in eastern areas. Quite warm and humid. Lows: mid-70s. Highs: mid-90s, with heat index values up to 108. Wind: SE 10 mph.