THURSDAY FORECAST: Partly Cloudy and Warm; Tonight Cooling Into The Upper 60s

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-8-17

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies and warm. High: 89. Winds: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds SE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with increasing humidity. A 20% chance of rain and storms in Central Texas. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low 70, High 90. Winds SSE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A partly sunny sky. More humid and breezy. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: SSE 15 mph. There could be a few isolated showers in the Brazos Valley in the afternoon, rain chances less than 20%.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and muggy. Low: 73. High: 92. A 20% to 30% chance of rain/storms in the afternoon hours, especially in southern counties. Winds: SSE 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. A 20% to 30% chance of showers and storms–especially in Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 92–heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. Winds: S 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. A 20% chance of PM showers/storms. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: S 20 mph.

