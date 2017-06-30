Thursday Night Forecast: Few showers this weekend and the humidity also rising

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-29-17

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies, but becoming mostly cloudy/overcast by Friday morning. Low: 77. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning cloud cover, then partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less than 20% chance for afternoon isolated showers and t-storms–mostly for Brazos Valley. High 91. Wind S 15 mph. Afternoon heat index values in the upper 90s to about 103°.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers/storms possible for northern and central counties Saturday with a possible storm complex that could cross the Red River late Friday night/early Saturday. This complex could dissipate Saturday morning and then potentially redevelop some activity in the afternoon. Morning cloud cover will give way to a partly sunny and very humid afternoon. Low: 78. High: 95. Wind: S 15 mph. Heat index: 95-100.

SUNDAY: Morning cloud cover to a partly/mostly sunny afternoon. Breezy, warm, and muggy. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs in the lower/middle 90s. Wind: South/Southwest 15-20 mph. Heat index: 98-105.

MONDAY: Variable clouds and very humid. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: S 15 mph. Heat index: 98-105.

TUESDAY (Independence Day): Partly sunny. Breezy & very muggy. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Heat index values between 96-105.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very humid. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: S 15 mph.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

99° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 99° 72°

Monday

96° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Friday

96° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 72°

Saturday

97° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 72°

Hourly Forecast

96°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

97°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

98°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

99°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
99°

98°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

97°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

95°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

91°

8 PM
Clear
0%
91°

87°

9 PM
Clear
0%
87°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

11 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

2 AM
Clear
1%
79°

77°

3 AM
Clear
2%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
6%
74°

73°

7 AM
Clear
11%
73°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
8%
75°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
78°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
84°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
5%
88°

