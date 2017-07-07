Thursday Night Forecast: More t-storm development through weekend and very humid

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 7-6-17

TONIGHT: A partly cloudy overnight. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny afternoon. A 20% chance of scattered afternoon storms. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph. Heat index: 100-107.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening t-showers will end by sunset. Partly cloudy overnight. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and more humid! A 20% to 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of afternoon showers/storms with daytime heating. Quite warm and humid. Lows: mid-70s. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat index values up to 107. Storms can contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall. A strong storm or two possible. Wind: S/SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Less than 20% chance of an afternoon shower or storm, mainly south. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and becoming warmer. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: S 15 mph.