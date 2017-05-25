THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER 05-25-17: Very Windy, Warm & Humid…Increasing T-storm Chances Sunday.

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 5-25-17

OVERNIGHT: Windy, warm and more humid with increasing low clouds before daybreak….Low temperatures: 72-76….Winds S 12-20 mph.

DURING THE DAY FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Cloudy to partly sunny, very warm, humid and windy….Highs both afternoon: 90-94….Winds SSW 15-25 mph and gusty.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid with an increasing chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening….Overall rain chances by late afternoon: 60% North and Central and 40% Southeast. A few storms could be heavy and gusty.

MEMORIAL DAY: More showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances: 40% North and 60% South…..Cooler temperatures: Lows: 63-71, Highs: 75-80….Winds NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds…Still a chance (30%) of a few showers…Lows; 64-69, Highs: 81-85…Winds ESE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds, very warm and humid…A decent chance (40%) for additional thunderstorms…….Temperatures: Lows 65-70, Highs near 85…Wind SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy…Still a chance (30%) for a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms…Temperatures: Lows 67-71, Highs: 86-90….Wind S 15-20 mph.

Scott Chesner