THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER 05-25-17: Very Windy, Warm & Humid…Increasing T-storm Chances Sunday.

Forecast

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 5-25-17

OVERNIGHT:  Windy, warm and more humid with increasing low clouds before daybreak….Low temperatures: 72-76….Winds S 12-20 mph.

DURING THE DAY FRIDAY & SATURDAY:  Cloudy to partly sunny, very warm, humid and windy….Highs both afternoon: 90-94….Winds SSW 15-25 mph and gusty.

SUNDAY:  Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid with an increasing chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening….Overall rain chances by late afternoon:  60% North and Central and 40% Southeast. A few storms could be heavy and gusty.

MEMORIAL DAY:   More showers and thunderstorms.  Rain chances: 40% North and 60% South…..Cooler temperatures:  Lows: 63-71,   Highs: 75-80….Winds NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Variable clouds…Still a chance (30%) of a few showers…Lows;  64-69,   Highs: 81-85…Winds ESE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Variable clouds, very warm and humid…A decent chance (40%) for additional thunderstorms…….Temperatures:  Lows 65-70,  Highs near 85…Wind SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY:   Partly cloudy…Still a chance (30%) for a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms…Temperatures:  Lows 67-71,  Highs: 86-90….Wind S 15-20 mph.

