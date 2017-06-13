TUESDAY FORECAST: A Few Showers and Storms Mainly East and Southeast, Otherwise Partly Cloudy

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WacoDayplanner_1497347151349.jpg

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-13-17

TODAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. Windy! A 30% chance of showers and storms–mostly for eastern/southeastern areas. High: 93–heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. Winds: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers fall apart with loss of daytime heating. A humid night. Low clouds develop by daybreak Wednesday. Lows: mid-70s. Winds: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Less than 20% chance of PM showers/storms. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: S 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Very warm and quite humid. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: S 15 mph.

FRIDAY through SUNDAY: Our weather pattern in the upper levels becomes north/northwesterly, and northeasterly. This could allow for disturbances to enter Central Texas and bring chances of showers & storms each day. Right now, rain probability at 20% Friday, and less than 20% on Saturday and Sunday. The greater rain chances are in East Texas. Otherwise, morning cloud cover to a partly sunny and muggy afternoon. Overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s, and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: South at 15 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 72°
% ° 72°

Monday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Friday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 95° 72°

Saturday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

99°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
99°

99°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
99°

98°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

96°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

92°

8 PM
Clear
0%
92°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

11 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
0%
82°

79°

2 AM
Clear
1%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
2%
78°

76°

4 AM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
6%
74°

73°

7 AM
Clear
11%
73°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
8%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
78°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
84°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
5%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
4%
89°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
4%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
3%
93°

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected