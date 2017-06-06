TUESDAY FORECAST: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers East. Warm and Humid

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-5-17

TODAY: Morning cloud cover to a partly and mostly sunny sky. Breezy and warm. Isolated shower for Brazos Valley. High 89. Winds North 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Low: 65. High: 87. Winds NNE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and warm. Low: 63. High: 87. Winds: East/SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing humidity. Low: 64. High: 89. Winds: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low 68, High 90. Winds SSE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A partly sunny sky. More humid and breezy. Low: 70. High: 90. Winds: SSE 15 mph. There could be a few isolated showers in the Brazos Valley in the afternoon, rain chances less than 20%.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and muggy. Low: 70. High: 90. There could be a few isolated showers in the Brazos Valley in the afternoon, rain chances less than 20%.