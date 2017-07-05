Tuesday Night Forecast: Nice night for fireworks; and a few showers the next few days; staying humid

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 7-4-17

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a warm overnight. By morning, increasing clouds and a few isolated showers/storms possible. Low: 76. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Few morning showers, and then a partly cloudy afternoon. Isolated storms possible in afternoon, overall rain chances less than 30%. High: 95. Wind: S 10 mph. Heat indices: 100-108.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated evening showers/storms. Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 75. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of showers and storms. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High: 95. Wind: SE 10 mph. Heat indices: 100-108.

FRIDAY: AM clouds to a partly sunny afternoon. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph. Heat index: 100-107.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: A 230% chance of afternoon showers/storms with daytime heating–mainly for eastern/southeastern counties. Quite warm and humid. Lows: mid-70s. Highs: lower to mainly middle 90s, with heat index values up to 108. Storms can contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall. A strong storm or two possible. Wind: SE/S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A less than 20% chance of storms continue during the day. Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: SE 10 mph.