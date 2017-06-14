Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain chances are declining, and the heat is building in!

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-13-17

TONIGHT: A humid night. Low clouds develop by daybreak Wednesday. Lows: mid-70s. Winds: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Less than 20% chance of PM showers/storms. High: 94. Winds: S 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies become mainly clear, with mostly cloudy conditions by Thursday morning. Muggy. Low: 75. Winds: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Very warm and quite humid. High: 95. Winds: S 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: S 15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a very hot weekend. Lows: mid-70s. Highs: mid-90s, with heat index values above 100° each afternoon. Winds: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Very warm and humid under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Low: 75. Highs: 94 – 96. Winds: South/Southeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and still very warm. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: SE 10 mph.