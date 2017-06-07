WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Mostly Sunny, Warm and Humid

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-7-17

TODAY: Passing high clouds. Otherwise, mostly sunny. Warm. High: 89. Winds NNE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies and warm. Low: 63. High: 86. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing humidity. Low: 64. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low 68, High 90. Winds SSE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A partly sunny sky. More humid and breezy. Low: 70. High: 91. Winds: SSE 15 mph. There could be a few isolated showers in the Brazos Valley in the afternoon, rain chances less than 20%.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and muggy. Low: 73. High: 92. There could be a few isolated showers in the Brazos Valley in the afternoon, rain chances less than 20%. Winds: S 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. A 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 91–heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. Winds: S 15 mph.