WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Variable clouds with PM Showers and Storms in the Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-21-17

TODAY: Variable clouds with a 20% chance for showers and storms in the Brazos Valley. High of 92. Winds NE 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms mainly in the Brazos Valley. Low 73. Winds

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms mainly east and SE. Low: 71, High: 87. Winds: N 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low 75, High 88. Winds NE/E 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low 73, High 89. Winds SE 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low 71, High 89. Winds SE 10 mph.