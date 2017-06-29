Wednesday Night Forecast: Continuing to get warmer & more humid just in time for holiday weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-28-17

TONIGHT: Skies mainly clear in the evening. Low clouds develop toward Thursday morning. Warmer night. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms, mostly for Brazos Valley. Very humid and windy. High 95. Wind S 15-20 mph, gusts approaching 25-30 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening showers in the aforementioned eastern areas will be ending by 10pm. Skies partly cloudy and becoming mostly cloudy/overcast by Friday morning. Low: 77. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated shower, mainly Brazos Valley. Breezy to windy at times. High 95. Wind S 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers/storms possible for northern and central counties Saturday with a possible storm complex that could cross the Red River late Friday night/early Saturday. This complex could dissipate Saturday morning and then potentially redevelop some activity in the afternoon. Morning cloud cover will give way to a partly sunny and very humid afternoon. Low: 77. High: 95. Wind: S 15 mph. Heat index: 95-100.

SUNDAY: Morning cloud cover to a partly/mostly sunny afternoon. Breezy, warm, and muggy. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs in the lower/middle 90s. Wind: South/Southwest 15-20 mph. Heat index: 98-105.

MONDAY: Variable clouds and very humid. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: S 15 mph. Heat index: 98-105.

TUESDAY (Independence Day): Partly sunny. Breezy & very muggy. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Heat index values between 96-105.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very humid. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 15 mph.