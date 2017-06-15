Wednesday Night Forecast: Hot & humid weather persists through the weekend!

Forecast

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-14-17

TONIGHT: Skies become mainly clear, with mostly cloudy conditions by Thursday morning. Muggy. Low: 76. Winds: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Very warm and quite humid. High: 95. Winds: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies mainly clear. Warm overnight. Lows: mid-70s. Winds: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm. High: 96. Winds: S 15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a very hot weekend. Lows: mid-70s. Highs: mid-90s, with heat index values above 100° each afternoon. Winds: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Very warm and humid under a mostly to partly sunny sky. A 10% chance of a shower for eastern counties. Low: 75. Highs: 94 – 98. Winds: South/East 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and still very warm. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: SSE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Sunday

° / 72°
% ° 72°

Monday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Friday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 95° 72°

Saturday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 73°

99°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
99°

98°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

98°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

95°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

91°

8 PM
Clear
0%
91°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

11 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
0%
82°

79°

2 AM
Clear
1%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
2%
78°

76°

4 AM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
6%
74°

73°

7 AM
Clear
11%
73°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
8%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
78°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
84°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
5%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
4%
89°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
4%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
3%
93°

