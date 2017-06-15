Wednesday Night Forecast: Hot & humid weather persists through the weekend!

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-14-17

TONIGHT: Skies become mainly clear, with mostly cloudy conditions by Thursday morning. Muggy. Low: 76. Winds: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Very warm and quite humid. High: 95. Winds: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies mainly clear. Warm overnight. Lows: mid-70s. Winds: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm. High: 96. Winds: S 15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a very hot weekend. Lows: mid-70s. Highs: mid-90s, with heat index values above 100° each afternoon. Winds: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Very warm and humid under a mostly to partly sunny sky. A 10% chance of a shower for eastern counties. Low: 75. Highs: 94 – 98. Winds: South/East 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and still very warm. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: SSE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 mph.