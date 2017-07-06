Wednesday Night Forecast: Storms through early overnight and more possible Thursday afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 7-5-17

TONIGHT: Gusty t-storms through the evening and overnight. Best rain/storm chances in Central Texas. Mostly cloudy. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Patchy fog by morning. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to a partly sunny afternoon. A 30% chance of showers and storms in the daytime heating. High: 95. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Heat indices: 100-108.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening isolated storms ending, then a partly cloudy overnight. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny afternoon. High: 96. Wind: ESE 10 mph. Heat index: 100-107.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: A 20% chance of afternoon showers/storms with daytime heating–mainly for eastern/southeastern counties. Quite warm and humid. Lows: mid-70s. Highs: lower to mainly middle 90s, with heat index values up to 108. Storms can contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall. A strong storm or two possible. Wind: SE/S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A less than 20% chance of storms continue during the day. Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: S 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and becoming warmer. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: S 15 mph.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

99° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 99° 72°

Monday

96° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 73°

Thursday

95° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 95° 72°

Friday

96° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 72°

Saturday

97° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 72°

96°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

98°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

99°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
99°

98°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

98°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

97°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

95°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

91°

8 PM
Clear
0%
91°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

11 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

2 AM
Clear
1%
79°

77°

3 AM
Clear
3%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
6%
74°

73°

7 AM
Clear
11%
73°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
8%
75°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
78°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
84°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
4%
88°

