Wednesday Night Forecast: Storms through early overnight and more possible Thursday afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 7-5-17

TONIGHT: Gusty t-storms through the evening and overnight. Best rain/storm chances in Central Texas. Mostly cloudy. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Patchy fog by morning. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to a partly sunny afternoon. A 30% chance of showers and storms in the daytime heating. High: 95. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Heat indices: 100-108.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening isolated storms ending, then a partly cloudy overnight. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny afternoon. High: 96. Wind: ESE 10 mph. Heat index: 100-107.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: A 20% chance of afternoon showers/storms with daytime heating–mainly for eastern/southeastern counties. Quite warm and humid. Lows: mid-70s. Highs: lower to mainly middle 90s, with heat index values up to 108. Storms can contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall. A strong storm or two possible. Wind: SE/S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A less than 20% chance of storms continue during the day. Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: S 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and becoming warmer. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: S 15 mph.