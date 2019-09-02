Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye shows you what to expect for your work week forecast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The hot and humid weather is back this week. Highs will be in the upper 90s all week with no chance of rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 72°
% ° 72°

Monday

97° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 97° 73°

Tuesday

96° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 96° 72°

Wednesday

97° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 97° 73°

Thursday

98° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 98° 73°

Friday

99° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 99° 75°

Saturday

99° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 99° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

10 PM
Clear
0%
87°

85°

11 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

78°

2 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
2%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
3%
76°

74°

5 AM
Clear
4%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
4%
73°

73°

7 AM
Clear
5%
73°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
75°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
80°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

92°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

95°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

93°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

89°

8 PM
Clear
0%
89°

86°

9 PM
Clear
0%
86°
Fair

Waco

88°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
71°F Clear
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Bryan

86°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
73°F Clear
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Killeen/Hood Aaf

85°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
72°F Clear
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Temple

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
71°F Mostly Clear
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected