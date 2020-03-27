Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

This evening will be mostly cloudy across most of Central Texas. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight a cold front from the west will approach and bring a 30 percent chance of showers after 5:00 a.m. There could be an isolated thunderstorm, but it won’t be severe – and the best chance may be just to our east.

Skies will begin to clear out by Saturday afternoon, bringing us mostly sunny skies. Highs will be a tad cooler with readings in the middle 70s.

Even drier air moves in for Sunday, and that means mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Have a great weekend!