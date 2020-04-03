Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Can you tell the cold front moved through? WOW! Temperatures have dropped over 20 degrees in only a few hours this afternoon after the front passed. We’ll see scattered showers and light drizzle this evening with most of the severe weather staying to our south. 

Overnight low temperatures will fall to the lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s! Saturday will be a raw day with temperatures not even getting out of the 40s with mostly cloudy skies. There may be a few spotty showers, but again no severe weather. 

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the 60s and lower rain chances. Stay warm this weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 44°
Showers
Showers 60% 50° 44°

Saturday

51° / 48°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 51° 48°

Sunday

69° / 56°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 69° 56°

Monday

77° / 66°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 77° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 68°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 84° 68°

Wednesday

86° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 86° 67°

Thursday

81° / 61°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

49°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

12 AM
Showers
40%
48°

48°

1 AM
Showers
40%
48°

47°

2 AM
Showers
50%
47°

46°

3 AM
Showers
50%
46°

46°

4 AM
Showers
50%
46°

46°

5 AM
Showers
60%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
50%
46°

45°

7 AM
Showers
60%
45°

45°

8 AM
Light Rain
60%
45°

46°

9 AM
Showers
50%
46°

46°

10 AM
Showers
50%
46°

48°

11 AM
Showers
50%
48°

49°

12 PM
Showers
50%
49°

48°

1 PM
Showers
60%
48°

50°

2 PM
Showers
50%
50°

50°

3 PM
Showers
40%
50°

50°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

50°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected

               

Trending Stories