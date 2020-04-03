Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Can you tell the cold front moved through? WOW! Temperatures have dropped over 20 degrees in only a few hours this afternoon after the front passed. We’ll see scattered showers and light drizzle this evening with most of the severe weather staying to our south.

Overnight low temperatures will fall to the lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s! Saturday will be a raw day with temperatures not even getting out of the 40s with mostly cloudy skies. There may be a few spotty showers, but again no severe weather.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the 60s and lower rain chances. Stay warm this weekend!