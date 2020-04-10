1  of  2
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

It will be a quiet Friday night with increasing clouds and low temperatures falling to the middle 50s. 

Unfortunately, this Easter Weekend looks rather active in Central Texas. Our first round of showers and thunderstorms will come through by early afternoon, with temperatures in the lower 70s.  There is a risk of severe weather at that time, as some of the storms could produce hail and gusty winds. By evening it will be quiet until our next round moves in overnight and early Easter morning. 

Once again we will see showers and thunderstorms, and some of these could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats. By the afternoon, clearing skies will develop with highs in the upper 70s.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 56°
Showers late
Showers late 30% 72° 56°

Saturday

73° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 73° 63°

Sunday

80° / 41°
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy 60% 80° 41°

Monday

57° / 42°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 57° 42°

Tuesday

59° / 39°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 59° 39°

Wednesday

61° / 43°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 61° 43°

Thursday

70° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 70° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
65°

63°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
63°

61°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
61°

60°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
60°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
59°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
57°

57°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
57°

58°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
58°

60°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
60°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

65°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
65°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

71°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

70°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

69°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
69°

