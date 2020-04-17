Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A cold front continues to move across our region this evening, bringing us much cooler air and a few showers and sprinkles. Low temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the mid to upper 40s. 

Another cloudy day is expected on Saturday, but a little warmer. High will climb into the mid to upper 60s, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. There may be some small hail and gusty winds, but the severe weather threat is low. 

Sunday may start off with a few showers and storms, but most of that will move out by noon leaving us with a nice afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Have a nice weekend!

7 Day Forecast

Friday

57° / 50°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Saturday

65° / 59°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Sunday

84° / 56°
Thunderstorms early
Monday

80° / 59°
More sun than clouds
Tuesday

83° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Wednesday

78° / 59°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Thursday

82° / 62°
Sunny
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°

53°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
53°

52°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

57°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

63°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
64°

63°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

63°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
62°

62°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
62°

