Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A cold front continues to move across our region this evening, bringing us much cooler air and a few showers and sprinkles. Low temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Another cloudy day is expected on Saturday, but a little warmer. High will climb into the mid to upper 60s, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. There may be some small hail and gusty winds, but the severe weather threat is low.

Sunday may start off with a few showers and storms, but most of that will move out by noon leaving us with a nice afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Have a nice weekend!