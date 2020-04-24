Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A cold front will move through this evening, giving areas east of Interstate 35 a chance of isolated showers or storms. If storms can develop, some could be severe – with large hail and damaging winds. Chances right now are only 20 percent, otherwise we’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s. 

The weekend looks great! Mostly sunny skies with just a few high clouds are expected both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Get out and take in this great weather! Sunny and warmer weather continues next week. Enjoy the weekend!

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 56°
Windy and mainly clear
Windy and mainly clear 0% 94° 56°

Saturday

77° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 77° 52°

Sunday

82° / 59°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 82° 59°

Monday

85° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 85° 68°

Tuesday

89° / 67°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 67°

Wednesday

84° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 58°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 85° 65°

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

75°

10 PM
Clear
0%
75°

71°

11 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

12 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

1 AM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

2 AM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

3 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

4 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

5 AM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

6 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

