Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A cold front will move through this evening, giving areas east of Interstate 35 a chance of isolated showers or storms. If storms can develop, some could be severe – with large hail and damaging winds. Chances right now are only 20 percent, otherwise we’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend looks great! Mostly sunny skies with just a few high clouds are expected both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Get out and take in this great weather! Sunny and warmer weather continues next week. Enjoy the weekend!