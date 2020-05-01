LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready for a summer-like weekend here in Central Texas! 

It will be a windy Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees. 

A lot more sunshine is expected on Sunday, with highs climbing into the lower 90s. 

The start of next week will be in the 90s, until a cold front moves in overnight Tuesday and brings us 80s for the rest of the week. Have a great weekend and get out and enjoy the weather!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

85° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 64°

Saturday

88° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 68°

Sunday

90° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 90° 68°

Monday

93° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 93° 69°

Tuesday

90° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 62°

Wednesday

85° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 60°

Thursday

87° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 87° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
87°

86°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
86°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected

               