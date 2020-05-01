Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Get ready for a summer-like weekend here in Central Texas!

It will be a windy Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees.

A lot more sunshine is expected on Sunday, with highs climbing into the lower 90s.

The start of next week will be in the 90s, until a cold front moves in overnight Tuesday and brings us 80s for the rest of the week. Have a great weekend and get out and enjoy the weather!