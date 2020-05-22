Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The Memorial Day Weekend is here, and it looks wet!

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and humid, with highs around 90 degrees. Sunday, Memorial Day and all of next week our rain chances go up to 60 to 70 percent as an upper-level low moves on top on Central Texas and just stays there.

Our severe weather risk will be relatively low starting Sunday, but our biggest threat will be heavy rainfall and flooding all week. It’s not going to rain all day, every day, but parts of the day will be wet.

Right now, we could see three to six inches of rain by Friday, with some areas seeing more. With the rain and cloud cover our highs will be below normal next week, with highs in the lower 80s. Enjoy your weekend and stay dry!