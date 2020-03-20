Closings
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
A few lingering showers are possible this evening, but most of the rain has pushed away. It will be a chilly night, as low temperatures slide down to the low to middle 40s with a north wind. 

Saturday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies, but by the afternoon showers will develop as another weather disturbance moves through. It will be cool, with highs only in the 50s. 

Showers likely Saturday night into Sunday, with some heavy rainfall possible at times. Sunday will be warmer, with the rain pushing to the east as highs climb to the lower 70s.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 42°
Clearing skies late
Clearing skies late 20% 52° 42°

Saturday

61° / 53°
Cloudy with late day rain
Cloudy with late day rain 90% 61° 53°

Sunday

73° / 59°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 73° 59°

Monday

78° / 65°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 78° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 57°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 84° 57°

Wednesday

88° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 88° 67°

Thursday

87° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 65°

53°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

43°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

44°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

47°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

50°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
50°

53°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

55°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

59°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

4 PM
Showers
50%
58°

57°

5 PM
Rain
80%
57°

57°

6 PM
Rain
90%
57°

56°

7 PM
Rain
80%
56°

