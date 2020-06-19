LIVE NOW /
Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

It’s another warm and muggy evening across Central Texas. Cloud cover will increase overnight, and a few isolated showers and storms are possible to the west of Interstate 35. Temperatures will fall down into the mid 70s.

Saturday will be another warm and nice day, with highs in the mid 90s – but it will feel more like the upper 90s. There will be a few more clouds throughout the day, but overall it will be partly sunny by the afternoon.

Sunday will be warm with highs in the mid 90’s once again, but skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning before becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. There is a 20 percent chance of isolated showers and storms on Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

95° / 72°
Thunderstorms early
Saturday

93° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Sunday

96° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Monday

96° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Tuesday

92° / 71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Wednesday

90° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thursday

91° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

Storm Team


 

