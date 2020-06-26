Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Friday evening will be warm and muggy, with temperatures falling down into the lower 70s. Isolated showers are possible early in the evening, but once the sun sets the chance of rain will die down.

Saturday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the lower 90s and partly sunny skies. Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, but most of Central Texas will stay dry.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and partly sunny skies. The chance of rain is slightly better in the afternoon, but most of Central Texas will still stay dry on Sunday.

Next week will be much drier, with highs returning into the mid 90s and mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 73°

Saturday

92° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 75°

Sunday

92° / 76°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 92° 76°

Monday

95° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 76°

Tuesday

95° / 77°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 95° 77°

Wednesday

96° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 76°

Thursday

97° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 97° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected