Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A few scattered showers are possible throughout the evening, but otherwise tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy. Temperatures will fall from the upper 70s to the lower 60s overnight. Lows will be around 66 degrees.

We have a 50 percent chance of scattered showers and storms on Saturday, with the best chance on late Saturday afternoon. The chances of severe weather are low. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and there is a 50 percent chance of scattered showers and storms throughout the day once again.