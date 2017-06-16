FRIDAY FORECAST: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Hot and Humid

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-16-17

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High: 95. Winds: S 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies mainly clear. A warm evening and muggy overnight. Lows: mid-70s. Winds: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a very hot weekend. Lows: mid-70s. Highs: mid/upper 90s, with heat index values above 100° each afternoon. Winds: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Very warm and humid under a mostly to partly sunny sky. A 20% chance of a shower for eastern counties. Low: 75. Highs: 94 – 98. Winds: South/East 10 mph.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Pleasant and a tad cooler early mornings. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Very warm afternoons, but slightly drier air in place. Highs: 94-97, heat indicies at 96-98. Winds: East/SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. Low: 71. High: 95. Winds: SSE 15 mph.