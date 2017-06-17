Friday Night Forecast: Hot weekend ahead with isolated storms on Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-16-17

TONIGHT: Skies mainly clear. Mostly cloudy by morning. A warm evening and muggy overnight. Lows: mid-70s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a very hot weekend. Lows: mid-70s. Highs: mid/upper 90s, with heat index values above 100° each afternoon. Winds: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Very warm and humid under a mostly to partly sunny sky. A 20% chance of a shower for eastern counties. Low: 75. Highs: 94 – 98. Winds: South/NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Pleasant and a tad cooler early mornings. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Very warm afternoons, but slightly drier air in place. Highs: 94-97, heat indicies at 96-98. Winds: East/ESE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot. Low: 71. High: 97. Winds: SE 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and more humid. Breezy! Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: S 15 mph.