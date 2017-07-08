Friday Night Forecast: More scattered t-storms this weekend and very humid conditions

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 7-7-17

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy overnight. Low: 74. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and more humid! A 20% to 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening t-storms will end shortly after sunset. Partly cloudy overnight. A few t-storms possible overnight and into Sunday morning. Low: 75. Wind: S 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A stalled stationary boundary to our east will lead to greater rain/storm chances with daytime heating. Rain chances at 20% to 40%–especially in eastern areas. Some storms can produce some locally heavy rainfall. Can’t rule out the chance of storms becoming severe as well. Very humid. High: 97. Wind: SE 10 mph on Sunday.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of more afternoon showers/storms with daytime heating. Quite warm and humid. Lows: mid-70s. High of 97, with heat index values up to 107. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Less than 20% chance of an afternoon shower or storm, mainly south. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: S 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and becoming warmer. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: S 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Low: 75. High: 99. Wind: S 15 mph.