Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Posted: / Updated:

Get ready for a summer-like weekend in Central Texas, with above-normal temperatures! 

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid, with highs in the upper 90s. Our heat index values will be in the lower 100s. The chances of afternoon showers popping up with the heat of the day are very slim, with the best chances being in the Brazos Valley. 

Next Tuesday we are expecting to break a record-high, with temperatures in the lower 100s, then falling back to the mid to upper 90s all week. Have a great weekend and stay cool!

