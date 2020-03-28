Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Closings
This evening will be mostly cloudy across most of Central Texas. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight a cold front from the west will approach and bring a 30 percent chance of showers after 5:00 a.m. There could be an isolated thunderstorm, but it won’t be severe – and the best chance may be just to our east. 

Skies will begin to clear out by Saturday afternoon, bringing us mostly sunny skies. Highs will be a tad cooler with readings in the middle 70s. 

Even drier air moves in for Sunday, and that means mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Have a great weekend!

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 69°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 80% 82° 69°

Saturday

78° / 46°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 80% 78° 46°

Sunday

75° / 57°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 75° 57°

Monday

67° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 67° 55°

Tuesday

73° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 73° 49°

Wednesday

73° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 56°

Thursday

71° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 71° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

69°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

68°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

68°

8 AM
Showers
60%
68°

69°

9 AM
Light Rain
60%
69°

69°

10 AM
Showers
40%
69°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

66°

8 PM
Clear
0%
66°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

