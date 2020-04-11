Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

It will be a quiet Friday night with increasing clouds and low temperatures falling to the middle 50s.

Unfortunately, this Easter Weekend looks rather active in Central Texas. Our first round of showers and thunderstorms will come through by early afternoon, with temperatures in the lower 70s. There is a risk of severe weather at that time, as some of the storms could produce hail and gusty winds. By evening it will be quiet until our next round moves in overnight and early Easter morning.

Once again we will see showers and thunderstorms, and some of these could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats. By the afternoon, clearing skies will develop with highs in the upper 70s.