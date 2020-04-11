1  of  2
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

It will be a quiet Friday night with increasing clouds and low temperatures falling to the middle 50s. 

Unfortunately, this Easter Weekend looks rather active in Central Texas. Our first round of showers and thunderstorms will come through by early afternoon, with temperatures in the lower 70s.  There is a risk of severe weather at that time, as some of the storms could produce hail and gusty winds. By evening it will be quiet until our next round moves in overnight and early Easter morning. 

Once again we will see showers and thunderstorms, and some of these could be severe.  Large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats. By the afternoon, clearing skies will develop with highs in the upper 70s.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 72° 55°

Saturday

72° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 72° 64°

Sunday

78° / 41°
Windy with morning thunderstorms
Windy with morning thunderstorms 50% 78° 41°

Monday

58° / 41°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 58° 41°

Tuesday

58° / 39°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 58° 39°

Wednesday

61° / 44°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 61° 44°

Thursday

70° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 70° 56°

