Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A cold front will move through this evening, giving areas east of Interstate 35 a chance of isolated showers or storms. If storms can develop, some could be severe – with large hail and damaging winds. Chances right now are only 20 percent, otherwise we’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s. 

The weekend looks great! Mostly sunny skies with just a few high clouds are expected both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Get out and take in this great weather! Sunny and warmer weather continues next week. Enjoy the weekend!

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 56°
Clear
Clear 0% 94° 56°

Saturday

77° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 77° 52°

Sunday

82° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 82° 59°

Monday

85° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 85° 68°

Tuesday

89° / 67°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 89° 67°

Wednesday

85° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 58°

Thursday

85° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 85° 65°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

1 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

3 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

4 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

5 AM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

6 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

10 PM
Clear
0%
63°

