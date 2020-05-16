Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Showers and thunderstorms are firing up in west Texas at this time, and are heading toward Central Texas later on tonight. A few of these storms could be severe, with winds over 65+ mph and some hail. 

Here’s the timeline right now: 11 PM to 1 AM storms moving through Gatesville, Lampasas, Burnet and Clifton. From 1 AM to 3 AM moving through Waco, Temple, Killeen and Mexia. The line should weaken a bit and break up the farther it moves to the east. Lows will be in mid to upper 60s. 

Saturday won’t be a washout, but we’ll see scattered showers and storms around the region. Highs in the upper 70s. 

Sunday looks mainly dry, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

87° / 65°
Thunderstorms, some may be strong
Thunderstorms, some may be strong 80% 87° 65°

Saturday

76° / 64°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 80% 76° 64°

Sunday

87° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 62°

Monday

88° / 64°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 88° 64°

Tuesday

87° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 87° 62°

Wednesday

87° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 63°

Thursday

88° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 88° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

1 AM
Strong Storms
70%
70°

70°

2 AM
Strong Storms
80%
70°

68°

3 AM
Strong Storms
80%
68°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Showers
40%
67°

67°

7 AM
Rain
80%
67°

68°

8 AM
Rain
80%
68°

68°

9 AM
Rain
80%
68°

69°

10 AM
Rain
80%
69°

70°

11 AM
Rain
70%
70°

73°

12 PM
Rain
60%
73°

73°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

75°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

Interactive Radar

Storm Team


 

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Stay Connected