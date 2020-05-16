Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Showers and thunderstorms are firing up in west Texas at this time, and are heading toward Central Texas later on tonight. A few of these storms could be severe, with winds over 65+ mph and some hail.

Here’s the timeline right now: 11 PM to 1 AM storms moving through Gatesville, Lampasas, Burnet and Clifton. From 1 AM to 3 AM moving through Waco, Temple, Killeen and Mexia. The line should weaken a bit and break up the farther it moves to the east. Lows will be in mid to upper 60s.

Saturday won’t be a washout, but we’ll see scattered showers and storms around the region. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday looks mainly dry, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 80s.