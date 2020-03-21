Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A few lingering showers are possible this evening, but most of the rain has pushed away. It will be a chilly night, as low temperatures slide down to the low to middle 40s with a north wind.

Saturday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies, but by the afternoon showers will develop as another weather disturbance moves through. It will be cool, with highs only in the 50s.

Showers likely Saturday night into Sunday, with some heavy rainfall possible at times. Sunday will be warmer, with the rain pushing to the east as highs climb to the lower 70s.