Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A few lingering showers are possible this evening, but most of the rain has pushed away. It will be a chilly night, as low temperatures slide down to the low to middle 40s with a north wind. 

Saturday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies, but by the afternoon showers will develop as another weather disturbance moves through. It will be cool, with highs only in the 50s. 

Showers likely Saturday night into Sunday, with some heavy rainfall possible at times. Sunday will be warmer, with the rain pushing to the east as highs climb to the lower 70s.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 42°
Clearing skies late
Clearing skies late 20% 52° 42°

Saturday

61° / 53°
Afternoon rain developing
Afternoon rain developing 90% 61° 53°

Sunday

73° / 59°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 73° 59°

Monday

79° / 65°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 79° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 57°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 84° 57°

Wednesday

88° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 88° 67°

Thursday

88° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 88° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

43°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

47°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

50°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
50°

53°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

55°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
57°

59°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

4 PM
Showers
40%
59°

57°

5 PM
Rain
70%
57°

57°

6 PM
Rain
90%
57°

56°

7 PM
Rain
90%
56°

55°

8 PM
Rain
90%
55°

55°

9 PM
Rain
90%
55°

55°

10 PM
Rain
80%
55°

