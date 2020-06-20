Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

It’s another warm and muggy evening across Central Texas. Cloud cover will increase overnight, and a few isolated showers and storms are possible to the west of Interstate 35. Temperatures will fall down into the mid 70s.

Saturday will be another warm and nice day, with highs in the mid 90s – but it will feel more like the upper 90s. There will be a few more clouds throughout the day, but overall it will be partly sunny by the afternoon.

Sunday will be warm with highs in the mid 90’s once again, but skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning before becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. There is a 20 percent chance of isolated showers and storms on Sunday.