Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Friday evening will be warm and muggy, with temperatures falling down into the lower 70s. Isolated showers are possible early in the evening, but once the sun sets the chance of rain will die down.

Saturday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the lower 90s and partly sunny skies. Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, but most of Central Texas will stay dry.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and partly sunny skies. The chance of rain is slightly better in the afternoon, but most of Central Texas will still stay dry on Sunday.

Next week will be much drier, with highs returning into the mid 90s and mostly sunny skies.