Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Friday evening will be warm and muggy, with temperatures falling down into the lower 70s. Isolated showers are possible early in the evening, but once the sun sets the chance of rain will die down.

Saturday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the lower 90s and partly sunny skies. Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, but most of Central Texas will stay dry.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and partly sunny skies. The chance of rain is slightly better in the afternoon, but most of Central Texas will still stay dry on Sunday.

Next week will be much drier, with highs returning into the mid 90s and mostly sunny skies.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 73°
Mainly clear
Saturday

93° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Sunday

92° / 76°
Morning thunderstorms
Monday

95° / 76°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Tuesday

96° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Wednesday

96° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Thursday

97° / 76°
More sun than clouds
Hourly Forecast

76°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

