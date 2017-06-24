FRIDAY PM FORECAST: Cold Front Moving Through Late/Overnight, Bringing Showers & Storms

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-23-17

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms developing. Low 75. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a 70% chance for showers and storms. Highs 88-91. Winds NE 10 mph. 

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low 72, High 87. Winds NE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low 70, High 89. Winds NE 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low 69, High 89. Winds E 10 mph. 

WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm.  Low 71-73, High 91-93. Winds SW 10 mph. 

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low 76, High 94. Winds SW 10 mph. 

 

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

98° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 98° 72°

Monday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 74°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Friday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Saturday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 73°

