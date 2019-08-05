Hot and humid weather is on the way. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the work week forecast.

This week will be very hot and humid with highs returning to the triple digits.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 74°
% ° 74°

Monday

94° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 76°

Tuesday

97° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 97° 77°

Wednesday

98° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 98° 76°

Thursday

98° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 98° 76°

Friday

98° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 98° 76°

Saturday

99° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 99° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

2 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
75°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
78°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
81°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
85°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
89°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
92°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
92°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°
Fair

Waco

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
75°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Bryan

78°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
76°F Mostly Clear
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Killeen/Hood Aaf

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
74°F Clear
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Temple

77°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
74°F Clear
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

